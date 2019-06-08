Yard sales June 8

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2925 Thatch Court, Castle Hayne
Native American pictures, beer steins, household items, craft supplies, tools, collectibles, clothes, and baby items.
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
The Reserve at Westbay, Ogden on Chipley Drive and Steel Loop
Community yard sale. Small appliances, end tables artwork, fabric, children’s clothing and other items. Come see, great stuff priced to sell!
7 a.m. - 1 p.m. 911 Potomac Drive, Wilmington.
Moving sale: clothes, washer & dryer, freezer, DVDs, pictures, books, Dodge stealth speaker box, various kitchen items, exercise equipment, various other items
Pender County
7:30 a.m. - ?
1190 Croomsbridge Road, Burgaw
Moving Sale: Furniture, tools, tool boxes, wood chipper, garden tiller, housewares
8 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Majestic Oaks Neighborhood, Hampstead (off of Factory Road and Great Oak Drive)
Community yard sale throughout neighborhood. Household goods, electronics, furniture, toys, sports equipment, clothing, and so much more.
Brunswick County
8 a.m. – 5 p.m
865 Batton Road, Boiling Spring Lakes
Tools golf clubs and balls, and household items
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Various homes on Arden Road NE, Leland
Community wide yard sale, roughly 5 houses participating. Household items, misc
