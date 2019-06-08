UNCW’s Cole Weiss returning for senior season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW baseball player Cole Weiss is returning to the Seahawks for his senior season.
Weiss making the announcement on his Twitter page on Friday.
Wednesday the junior third basemen from Mount Tabor High School was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 37th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft.
This past season Weiss started all 63 games for the Seahawks, tying a school record. He was second on the team with a .305 batting average and drove in 49 runs.
The 2019 First-team All-CAA selection helped lead the Seahawks to programs sixth Colonial Athletic Association tournament title, and tenth appearance in an NCAA regional.
