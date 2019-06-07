Missing 81-year-old Latta woman with dementia seen in Fairmont area

LATTA, SC (WMBF) – A missing 81-year-old woman from Latta who suffers from dementia has been spotted in North Carolina, according to the Latta Police Department.
Officers responded around 2:07 p.m. to the Latta IGA grocery store on South Richardson Street for a missing person.
The caregiver of 81-year-old Jaxie Rogers said she went inside IGA and as she reached the counter, she could see the vehicle leaving at a low rate of speed. Authorities believe she is still driving the vehicle.
The vehicle is a white, 2008 Buick Lacrosse with South Carolina license plate number DYY232.
Rogers was last seen wearing a purple blouse, light blue pants and purple and pink shoes. She is 5’4” tall and weighs about 110 pounds.
The Latta Police Department posted an update on social media that Rogers was spotted around 3 p.m. near Progressive Farm Road in Fairmont.
Anyone who may have seen the vehicle leaving the parking lot or if you have seen the vehicle or Rogers, you’re asked to contact Latta Police Department at 843-752-4718 or 843-841-3707.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.