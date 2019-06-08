Gannon Medwick: Why it only takes one storm to make a difference (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“It’s something you can point to, and they generally relate to the outcome,” he says about the category levels on the Saffir-Simpson scale. “A category one usually does not produce the (storm) surge that a ‘four’ or a ‘five’ does, it’s just physics. But then, once you quickly look under the hood, a lot of that breaks down. Florence would be the poster child of that. Category one at landfall, weakening on approach. Categories are for maximum sustained winds. Then you line up every other parameter that a storm can do, and Florence was setting records. We want to use Florence to really bang that message home. Each storm is going to be different, and we need to look at the impact closely versus the cursory labels.”