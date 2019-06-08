First Alert forecast: Weekend rain chances to make dent in drought

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday evening to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast where, through the weekend and into next week, the narrative remains: a sluggish low pressure system will direct deep tropical moisture to support daily shower and storm chances across the Cape Fear Region. Expect weekend temperatures to peak in the seasonal mid 80s and overnight lows to dip to the seasonable warm lower 70s.
If you have outdoor plans...
How much rain? Widespread five to seven-day rainfall tallies of two to five inches appear probable and local five-plus-inch amounts appear possible. Considering Wilmington carries a year-to-date rainfall deficit of more than seven inches, this will be a drought-denting period for sure!
In the Tropics: no tropical storms are forecast through the next two days.
Enjoy your weekend!
