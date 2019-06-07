Woman charged with neglect after 78-year-old relative found dead in bathtub

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A California woman is facing charges after a relative she was reportedly looking after was found dead in a bathtub at an Alexander County home.
The investigation began on Saturday, June 1, when 57-year-old Catarina Hosler called 911 to report a possible overdose at a home in the Wittenburg community of Alexander County. Officers responded to the home and were told a 78-year-old relative of Hosler’s, Timothy Havey, was locked in the bathroom.
The officers got into the bathroom and found Havey dead in the bathtub. Hosler told the officers Havey had been in the tub for between 4 and 5 hours and that he had a lengthy medical history.
Officials said the investigation led to the charges being filed against Hosler, but did not give any further details. Havey’s cause of death has not been released.
Hosler was charged with felony neglect of a disabled/elderly person in connection with Havey’s death. She was taken to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office where she was placed under a $100,000 secured bond.
No further details have been made available.
