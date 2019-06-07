’We can’t run a business, at all’: Restaurant, venue owners concerned about noise ordinance update

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday night, just after 6 p.m. at Reel Cafe in downtown Wilmington, the entire outdoor patio was empty due to the rain.
However, owner John Cordell said he is worried it was a glimpse into the future if officials pass proposed changes to the city’s noise ordinance.
Wilmington City Council heard an update Monday at its agenda briefing on updates to the city’s noise-related rules. Deputy City Attorney Meredith Everhart said the ordinance is outdated in many places, and needs substantial changes.
“This noise ordinance is decades old and some of the prohibitions and exceptions were just not relevant in the city anymore," Everhard said to the council Monday. “We have basically done what we consider to be a full rewrite.”
High-level changes included fully describing the purpose and intent of the ordinance, as well as defining many of the things the existing ordinance leaves vague.
The new ordinance would also make the hours of regulations standard across the city: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
It isn’t those changes that have business owners concerned, however, it’s the changes to enforcement and the required permitting process.
Anyone, whether a business or private residence, would have to get a noise permit for any outdoor entertainment or noise-causing activity. That covers everything from concerts to backyard parties.
Additionally, Everhart said the goal is to crack-down on noise “spilling out” from businesses, where the sound, such as music, is coming from indoors but can be plainly heard outdoors.
Cordell said that will negatively affect business like his, but also venues for events like weddings.
That, he said, will change the culture of places such as downtown.
“I’m not sure what they want. I think that if, whatever, passes, that this place is going to be a museum. It’s going to be a very quiet downtown. And that’s not why people come to Wilmington," he said.
Beyond that, he said he and other Front Street business owners are concerned about the effect it will have on their bottom lines.
“Yeah, they’re all worried. They’ve all been in business for a long, long time. And I haven’t seen a group of people and musicians kind of get together like they are right now," Cordell said. "This is our living, we’ve got families. We’ve got careers. And we’re all scared on where this could go.”
Council members expressed concern over several aspects of the proposed changes, namely the onus on business owners to get permits for every single outdoor event, and the early-hour of 6 a.m. where landscaping and other activities would be allowed.
City staff are expected to present updates at a future meeting.
