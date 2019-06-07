UNCW to host 2020 CAA baseball tournament

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s Brooks Field will play host to the CAA baseball championship tournament in 2020.
The Seahawks last hosted the tournament in 2017.
“We’re honored and looking forward to hosting the CAA tournament again,” said UNCW Director of Athletics, Jimmy Bass. “The CAA has a rich baseball tradition and has always been one of the most exciting conference tournaments in the nation.”
Brooks Field has hosted the CAA tournament 13 times, including eight straight season starting in 2004-2012.
The Seahawks have won the tournament six times.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.