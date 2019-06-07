TSA equipment issues reported at ILM ahead of the week’s busiest travel day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The x-ray machine that checks bags at ILM is broken.
The airport only has one that is working at the moment. The TSA notified the airport the machine was broken Thursday night.
Gary Broughton with ILM says he expects the machine to be fixed by 11:30 Friday morning, but because Friday is the busiest travel day of the week, passengers are urged to arrive extra early.
According to the airport, as many as 765 passengers will be going through the checkpoint between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
All travelers, including PreCheck, should arrive at least two hours early as more time will be needed to get through security.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.