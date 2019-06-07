Safe Place holds fundraising luncheon to remind trafficking victims they’re #NotAlone

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Workers at A Safe Place have helped hundreds of victims escape the world of sex trafficking in our community.
Hundreds of people turned out Thursday to support the organization’s fundraiser called the “Day in the Life” luncheon held at the Wilmington Convention Center.
The non-profit agency helped more than 100 women escape the life last year alone. Nearly half of those victims were from New Hanover County.
“Trafficking is happening here. It’s happening in Wilmington. Since 2012, we’ve provided services to over 600 local victims, so it’s happening. A Safe Place is here to help,” Malisa Umstead, Founder and Executive Director of A Safe Place said.
A Safe Place works with the community to train people on how to recognize and help victims and offers transitional housing, medical counseling and legal services to survivors.
You can call 855-723-7529 or visit their website here if you know someone who’s a victim of sex trafficking.
