Practice swim safety as we dive into summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A big part of summer for most children: swimming.
Whether it’s the ocean, lake, or pool, it’s important to practice swim safety to prevent injury or even death.
“Drowning is the number one cause of death for kids in between the ages one and four,” said Kate Norwood, the Swim Lessons Coordinator at Nir Family YMCA in Wilmington.
On average, over 350 children die from drowning each year in the United States. Research from USA Swimming Foundation shows nearly 50% of children have little to no swimming ability.
New guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend kids start learning to swim around age one; three years earlier than previously advised.
The YMCA offers swim lessons year-round at most locations and will start teaching kids to swim as young as 6 months old.
“We try to make sure kids know what to do; how to get in and out of the water, what to do around water, and how to roll over on their back and be able to breath until help comes in they were to fall into water," said Norwood.
The number one thing to do to keep your children safe while at the pool: keep a close eye on them.
“Even if they have a life jacket on or if you think they know how to swim, make sure you’re watching your kids,” said Norwood. “Even if there’s a lifeguard around, the lifeguards got to watch 25-30 kids. You only have to watch one or two. Always make sure you keep an eye on your kids.”
Norwood also says to know what to do in an emergency situation.
“Know who to call," said Norwood. "Don’t go in after anybody. Let the professionals do it. They’re trained for it.”
Make your children take breaks every 45 minutes to an hour. They can eat a snack, drink some water, and rest. If they don’t, they may get tired which could result in drowning.
The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is continuing their Swim for Life program this summer. Swim for life is a free water safety and swimming program.
Swim for Life is from Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. To participate, you must attend the same time slot each day.
The lessons will be held at the Legion Stadium Pool in Wilmington located at 2131 Carolina Beach Road.
You must register to participate in Swim for life. To register and learn more about the program, click here.
