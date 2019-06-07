Opera House Theatre Company presents 42nd Street

42nd Street stars Stephanie Tucker as "Peggy Sawyer", a girl from Allentown looking to land her first Broadway show and Christopher Rickert as "Julian Marsh", the producer and director with the power to make her dreams come true. Also starring: Spencer S. Lawson as "Billy Lawlor", one of Broadway's best juveniles, Jason Aycock as "Andy Lee", choreographer of Pretty Lady; Richard Bunting and Debra Gillingham as "Bert Berry" and "Maggie Jones", the authors of Pretty Lady; Rachael Murray as "Dorothy Brock", the star of Pretty Lady; Kim Ewonus as "Abner Dillon", the millionaire Dorothy has wrapped around her finger; and Kenda Goerhing-Garrett as "Anytime Annie", an experienced chorus girl.