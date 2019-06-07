Opera House Theatre Company presents 42nd Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A musical comedy about a small town girl looking to make it big on Broadway is on stage at Thalian Hall through June 23.
Two of the stars of Opera House Theatre’s production of 42nd Street dropped by to talk about the show.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m., except for the Sunday performances which begin at 3 p.m. All performances are on the Main Stage of Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street in Wilmington.
Tickets are on sale for $32 at the Center Box Office in the lobby of Thalian Hall. Tickets can also be ordered by phone at (910) 632-2285 and on line at www.thalianhall.org.
42nd Street stars Stephanie Tucker as "Peggy Sawyer", a girl from Allentown looking to land her first Broadway show and Christopher Rickert as "Julian Marsh", the producer and director with the power to make her dreams come true. Also starring: Spencer S. Lawson as "Billy Lawlor", one of Broadway's best juveniles, Jason Aycock as "Andy Lee", choreographer of Pretty Lady; Richard Bunting and Debra Gillingham as "Bert Berry" and "Maggie Jones", the authors of Pretty Lady; Rachael Murray as "Dorothy Brock", the star of Pretty Lady; Kim Ewonus as "Abner Dillon", the millionaire Dorothy has wrapped around her finger; and Kenda Goerhing-Garrett as "Anytime Annie", an experienced chorus girl.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.