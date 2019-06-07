36,000 non-violent charges dismissed in New Hanover, Pender

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover and Pender County District Attorney, Ben David, has dismissed over 36,000 non-violent charges.
These removals are connected to a larger state-wide measure by the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts, called the Data Integrity Initiative. The initiative is responsible for the scrubbing of 700,000 total cases in 50 NC counties.
The charges viewed by Ben David were crimes committed over 5 years ago and consisted of traffic violations, trespassing, and misdemeanors such as registration and inspection violations. Many of these violations have hindered citizens’ ability to attain a driver’s license and have made the lives of those who are homeless even more difficult.
