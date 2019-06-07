Leland man convicted of shooting former Marine during armed robbery attempt

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man will spend at least ten years in prison after shooting a former Marine during an attempted armed robbery in the parking lot of a Wilmington hotel in 2017.
Jason Eugene Bolton, 41, was convicted by a New Hanover County jury on Thursday of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He will spend 10-14 years in prison for the crimes.
On Aug, 5, 2017, Wilmington police responded to the Hampton Inn on South 17th Street after receiving a report of an attempted armed robbery.
Officers found the victim, Daniel Trackwell, had been shot twice in the stomach and once in the leg.
Trackwell testified that he arrived in town the day before to visit a friend who was staying at the hotel. The two spent the evening in the downtown area prior to returning to the hotel.
Tackwell said that he decided to sleep in his truck since he had to leave early for Jacksonville in the morning.
Around 4 a.m., he was awaken by a man wearing a baseball cap who tried to rob him with a handgun. Trackwell said he tried to grab the gun and a struggle ensued, which resulted in Trackwell being shot multiple times. The suspect fled the scene.
Investigators recovered shell casings from a .380 caliber handgun, a flashlight, and a Houston Texans hat from the crime scene.
Initially, detectives were unable to link any suspects to the crime. However, in June 2018, the N.C. State Crime Lab entered DNA swabs from the hat into a database of previously convicted offenders, and found that the DNA belonged to Bolton.
Detectives then found multiple pictures of Bolton on his Facebook page wearing the hat in the months leading up to the shooting. No pictures of Bolton with the hat were found following the crime.
Additional DNA testing taken after Bolton’s arrest confirmed the state crime lab’s findings.
Bolton has 28 prior convicts including eight larcenies and three assault. He also has pending breaking and entering, and larceny charges for incidents that occurred on Feb. 27, 2019.
