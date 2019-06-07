Former NASCAR CEO Brian France pleads guilty to DWI

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, file photo, NASCAR Chairman Brian France watches a video of driver Jeff Gordon after after announcing Gordon will be inducted into the 2019 class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, in Charlotte, N.C. NASCAR chairman Brian France has been arrested in New York's Hamptons for driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone. France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, and held overnight. He was arraigned Monday at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) (Source: Chuck Burton)