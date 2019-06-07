Despite rain, water restrictions still in place for CFPUA customers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Despite rain in some areas over the past few days, CFPUA customers are still under a Stage 1 Water Conservation Advisory.
CFPUA had announced that effective May 29 and continuing until further notice, customers in the northern part of New Hanover County served by the Richardson Water Treatment Plant and those in the Middle Sound area would be under the advisory.
The Stage 1 restrictions were put in place to help ensure water is available for all customers and for essential services such as fire protection, according to CFPUA officials.
“There’s always a balance to make sure we have sufficient water flow and pressure for the most important uses. For consumption, for fire prevention, the hospitals, nursing homes, all those things that rely on water. And irrigation is important. We understand people like to keep their grass green, but the most important thing is to keep water flowing to those vital uses,” said CFPUA Executive Director Jim Flechtner.
A Stage 1 Advisory includes a number of restrictions on irrigation. People can learn more about when you’re allowed to water your lawn on the chart linked here.
On days when irrigation is permitted for your address, installed sprinkler systems may be operated from midnight to 6 a.m. and hose-end sprinklers from 6-10 a.m.
Residential customers washing vehicles should use a trigger nozzle that automatically shuts off when not in use.
“We’ll be looking at demands, we’ll be looking at the weather patterns and trying to find that right balance. We certainly don’t want to have water restrictions longer than we need to but we don’t want to lift them too early and see limitations on pressure in certain areas or concerns about getting to the critical users. So we’ll balance that but hopefully in the next few weeks,” Flechter said.
If you’d like to apply for a permit to allow for irrigation of new landscape, the form can be found here.
