County planning board approves controversial South College development

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At a tense meeting, the New Hanover County Planning Board gave the green light to the first phase of a mixed-use development on South College Road, but it was not unanimous.
The board voted 4 to 3 in favor of a rezoning request for the residential portion of the Timbers at Whiskey Branch.
Part of a greater mixed-use development, the roughly 25 acre undeveloped property would be converted into 324 one-and-two-bedroom apartments, with amenities for the residents.
Cameron Management and Drypond Partners, LLC, requested the rezoning, along with a Special Use Permit request for an increase in residential density, which was approved unanimously.
Several board members said they were conflicted, particularly due to that density and the amount of traffic the overall project will bring to the already congested area.
Only a few seats remained empty in the training room at the New Hanover County Government Center, where meetings are being held due to damage to the courthouse from Hurricane Florence.
Residents of the Fox Run Farms neighborhood and others adjacent to the development spoke out during the allotted 15 minutes.
Most concerns revolved around traffic and “spot-zoning,” which they claimed the project is due to there being no other multi-family developments. Others were concerned about the stormwater management issues that might arise due to the development.
“I ask you, on behalf of my fellow citizens, that you consider our interests,” Nancy Downing-Gainer said during the public hearing.
Matt Nichols, the attorney representing Cameron and Drypond, said it is their opinion that the project meets the standards of New Hanover County’s long-term goals.
“We do think that it is consistent with the comprehensive plan. It is in the public interest,” Nichols said.
After the vote on the new zoning, most of the audience left the meeting, but Ron Mays, who lives in Fox Run Farms, said he wanted to make it clear many of the residents aren’t completely against development of the property — just the intensity of what is proposed.
“I’m for that area being developed, but less aggressively,” he said.
His primary concerns were with how the development would exacerbate the negative effects already seen by those living nearby.
"Traffic times are increasing, your stress is increasing, so some of us that have lived here for a long time, we find that it takes away our quality of life. So we think that it should be slower growth.”
