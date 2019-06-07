Barth brothers to host annual kicking camp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NFL placekicker Connor Barth and his brother Casey are hosting their annual kicking camp July 18 at Hoggard High School.
The camp runs from 5:30-8 p.m. Campers will receive instruction on both the physical and mental aspects of kicking from the two former Viking standouts.
Those in attendance will also get instructions from personal trainer Hudson Rose on how to warm up, train and prepare.
The camp is free and campers are asked to bring a football and kicking tee if they have them.
For more information, call Tom Barth at 910-231-1181 or email him at stbarth1@earthlink.net
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.