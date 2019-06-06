Wilmington-shot ‘Swamp Thing’ canceled less than a week after premiere

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Less than a week after the first episode of Swamp Thing premiered on DC Universe’s streaming service, the Wilmington-shot television series has been canceled.
TVLine confirmed on Thursday that the show will not be brought back for a second season.
Swamp Thing’s pilot episode was released on Friday, May 31.
In what appeared to be a harbinger of things to come, the show abruptly wrapped production in Wilmington back in April, a move that left many crew members shocked.
The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Swamp Thing had been cut from 13 episodes to 10 because of creative differences at DC Universe.
The remaining nine episodes are still expected to be released on DC Universe.
