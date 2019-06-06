Whiteville man charged in wreck that killed Columbus County couple

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man has been charged in a collision that killed a Columbus County couple last week.
Gordon Lee Griffen, 57, has been charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle in the deaths of Donald Timmons an Joy Long Timmons on May 31.
Griffen hit the family head on Friday night at Highway 905 near Poley Bridge Church Road. The collision happened when Griffen was driving on Highway 905 and allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic. A female driver traveling in the opposite direction tried to avoid hitting the driver, but the two cars hit head on.
The female driver’s father, Donald Timmons, 41, died at the scene, according the the highway patrol. The female driver’s stepmother, 51-year-old Jolena Joy Long Timmons, died later that night in the hospital.
Griffen was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach to be treated for his injuries.
Funeral services for the couple will be held Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. in the South Columbus High School Auditorium. Burial will follow in the Myrtle Green Cemetery, according to Inman Ward Funeral Home.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.