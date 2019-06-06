Sephora closes US stores for 1-hour diversity training after incident involving R&B singer SZA

Sephora's initiative follows the closing of the more than 14,000 Starbucks stores in the U.S. last year for anti-bias training sessions after an uproar over the arrest of two black men for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything. That incident triggered protests, threats of boycotts, and eventually prompted the Philadelphia Police Department to announce a new policy on how to confront people accused of trespassing on private property.