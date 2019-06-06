Plant sea oats along the coast, clean the beaches on World Oceans Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Saturday, you have a chance to show your appreciation for our coastline.
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher will host its first Party for the Planet on World Oceans Day, which is on Sat., June 8. World Oceans Day is a global event to celebrate and clean up the sea.
The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher invites families to help sweep the beach for trash and plant sea oats to restore dunes that were damaged during Hurricane Florence.
Aquarium Educator Casey Radley joined us on WECT News First at Four to talk about the event.
“80% of our plastic pollution that is found in the ocean comes from land,” she said. “This directly impacts the animals that we love, the animals we teach about and the animals we rely on.”
She said you can do your part by reducing the amount of single-use plastic you use.
“It’s not like you see people at the beach throwing trash into the ocean,” she said. “Pollution does make its way here inland from the many rivers and streams that make its way to the ocean here.”
Planet on World Oceans Day is this Saturday, from 10 a-m to 12 noon at the Fort Fisher State Recreation Area.
