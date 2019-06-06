Pender County wildfire burning since April is contained, Forest Service says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Forest Service confirmed Thursday a fire burning for weeks in Pender County is fully contained.
Fire officials are still spraying the last remnants of the Squires Timber Fire and monitoring the area to ensure the fire doesn’t flare up again.
The eight acre wildfire began on April 29 when a debris fire began burning out of control, according to the NC Forest Service. The fire escalated more recently after the Cape Fear area suffered excruciating hot, dry conditions.
“About three acres of the wildfire were in a Carolina bay with heavy organic soils which made for challenging control as the fire burned as much as two feet deep,” a post from the NC Forest Service noted.
The fire is now in what officials call “mop up” status. According to the state’s website, this means the wildfire is contained, but active fire remains within the containment lines as crews continue to suppress the fire. Typically in this stage, firefighters spray water, Class A foam or retardant, secure containment lines using heavy equipment and hand tools and feel the ground for heat.
The open burn ban remains in effect in Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Tyrrell and Washington counties until further notice.
You can check on active watches, warnings and advisories on the NC Forest Service’s website here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.