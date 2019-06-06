North Carolina natives travel to France for 75th Anniversary of D-Day

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Thursday marks the 75th Anniversary of the Normandy Landings, also known as D-Day.
D-Day was the landing operations on Tuesday, June 6 1944 of the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overload during World War II. D-Day was the largest seaborne invasion in history.
To honor those who fought for during WWII, servicemen from all over the U.S. are in France over the next few days, including men and women from right here in North Carolina.
Army Staff Sgt. Michael Moody is a Charlotte native, but for the D-Day anniversary ceremonies, he’s in France. Sgt. Moody is part of a special group of service members participating. More than 1,300 U.S. service members partnered with 950 troops from Canada and Europe to commemorate the anniversary of the Normandy landings.
“Being here at Normandy is a privilege and an honor," said Sgt. Moody. "I’m glad to be able to pay my respects to our military four fathers. I’m grateful to be here to help celebrate and honor their contributions. What they did for our country and our people for World War II.”
Army Lt. Samuel McCauley was also selected. He is currently stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, but is a North Carolina Native. Because of the prestigious honor to participate in the 75th Anniversary of D-Day ceremonies, he was able to visit the grave site of his great uncle Carl McCauley.
Private First Class Carl McCauley of the U.S. Army died on June 10, 1944 in Normandy, France at the age of 28. He was from Burlington, North Carolina.
He is currently buried at the Normandy American Cemetery in France, where Lt. Samuel McCauley recently got the chance to visit. Samuel and his great uncle are part of the 4th infantry division.
Lt. McCauley is part of the cordon for the arrival of President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.
