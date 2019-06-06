NCAA pushing back 3-point line

McGrath on 3 point line
By John Smist | June 5, 2019 at 11:10 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 11:20 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Division I men's college basketball 3-point line is being pushed back next season to the international distance of 22 feet, 1¾ inches.

The rule change was approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Wednesday.

It will go into effect next season for Division I but will wait until 2020-21 for Divisions II and III.

UNCW men’s basketball coach C.B. McGrath was in favor of the change.

“A lot of teams are living and dying by the three and a lot more are going in right now,” said McGrath. “So, they (NCAA) wants to make it a more difficult shot. They want to open the court for more driving angles and make it harder on the defense. They have to cover more ground I think it will be interesting.”

The 3-point line will stay at the current 20 feet, 9 inches for the women’s college game.

