Three men arrested in Pender Co. armed robbery

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that took place last month in Pender County.
According to officials, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and Burgaw Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday evening in the 100 block of of Tealbrier Street in Burgaw.
Jakell Markese Newton, Anthony Rasheen Allen and Tyron Markel Allen were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery which took place on May 24. During the robbery, one person was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Jakell Markese Newton, 18, of Burgaw, has been charged with:
- assault with a deadly weapon
- two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon
- discharging a weapon into an occupied property with serious bodily injury
- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
His bond has been set at $400,000.
Anthony Rasheen Allen, 21, of Willard, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was booked under a $200,000 bond.
Tyron Markel Allen, 18, of Willard, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was booked under a $250,000 bond.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office states the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the three men arrested is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-259-1212.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.