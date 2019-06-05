Hundreds welcome Carolina Panthers to SC at Rock Hill pep rally

“We’re talking about potentially world class orthopedic places coming down here to Rock hill, world class executive medicine coming down here to Rock Hill. People come down to Rock Hill, using the airport over there from all over the country for use of those services,” David Tepper said. “And we’re going to build a world class facility down here to. So this is going to be a showcase down here too. This is going to be a showcase down here and bring people down here to this region. We are going to have a sense of excellence not only up there for the football team, but for everyone in here in Rock Hill, South Carolina.”