First cousins make history as valedictorian and salutatorian at North Brunswick High

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since birth, Veronda Blue and Angel Johnson have been inseparable. They aren’t twins. They aren’t even sisters, but they are first cousins who have one common denominator: they’re smart—very smart.
The North Brunswick High School seniors made history, becoming the first two first cousins to graduate from the school as valedictorian and salutatorian. Blue finished first in the class of 2019 while Johnson ranked number 2.
Blue and Johnson graduated last Saturday. The two have been on a mission since middle school to achieve the highest honors given to a high school graduate. In addition to ranking number one and two in their class, both teens have received many other awards, over 50 college credit hours while participating in afterschool activities including sports.
After graduation, Blue plans to attend NC A&T State University to study Agricultural and Environmental Systems. She hopes to become a plant geneticist and own a plant lab that will produce plants used to improve health.
Johnson will head to Winston-Salem State University to pursue her dream of becoming a plastic surgeon.
