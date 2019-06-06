First Alert Forecast: Drought-denting showers ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! Hopefully you’ve enjoyed the day so far! We’ve seen a few isolated showers today, however, rain chances will bump up over the forecast period. A sluggish low pressure system will circulate moisture for daily shower and storm chances. While no one day appears to be an all-day wash-out, any raindrops will put additional dings and dents into the ongoing drought in the Cape Fear Region.
Rain chances over the next several days will range at 50%-60%. Our gardens desperately need a drink! Since January 1st, Wilmington is close to 8 inches below average. Much of southeastern North Carolina remains in a moderate drought. Models show potentially 3+ inches of rain falling, and some locally higher amounts, so we’ll definitely be making a dent!
Catch your full seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here! And, of course, you can peep a ten-day forecast tailored for your ZIP Code anytime, on your terms, on your free WECT Weather App. First Alert Weather thanks you for your trust as throughout this summer and Atlantic Hurricane Season!
