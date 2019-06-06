First Alert Forecast: Drought-denting showers ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! Hopefully you’ve enjoyed the day so far! We’ve seen a few isolated showers today, however, rain chances will bump up over the forecast period. A sluggish low pressure system will circulate moisture for daily shower and storm chances. While no one day appears to be an all-day wash-out, any raindrops will put additional dings and dents into the ongoing drought in the Cape Fear Region.