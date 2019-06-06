First Alert Forecast: drought-denting rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! In this forecast period, a sluggish low pressure system will circulate moisture for daily shower and storm chances. While no one day appears to be an all-day wash-out, any raindrops will put additional dings and dents into the ongoing drought in the Cape Fear Region. Here are some forecast details for your Thursday...
Rain chances: 30-40%, mainly after noon.
High temperatures: 80s to locally around 90.
Winds: southwest 5 to 15 mph, locally higher in any storms.
Sunrise and sunset: 5:59 a.m. and 8:20 p.m.
Catch your full seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here! And, of course, you can peep a ten-day forecast tailored for your ZIP Code anytime, on your terms, on your free WECT Weather App. First Alert Weather thanks you for your trust as throughout this summer and Atlantic Hurricane Season!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.