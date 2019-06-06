Fire, police on scene after car crashes into Sunset Beach gas station

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sunset Beach crews were called to the Market Express on Seaside Road Thursday after someone struck the store with their vehicle.
According to the fire department, no one inside the store or in the car was injured.
Photos posted by the Sunset Beach Fire Department show damage to the exterior of the store, along with jostled drink machines and cracked interior wall tiles where the impact occurred.
Building inspectors were on scene Thursday afternoon surveying the damage. The store was expected to open later Thursday.
