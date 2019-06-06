1 killed, 2 others injured in Columbus Co. wreck involving tractor-trailer

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - At least one person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Columbus County Thursday afternoon.
The wreck happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on N.C. 410 at the interchange with U.S. 74/76 outside of Chadbourn.
Investigators at the scene said three people were inside a black four-door car when it collided with a fuel tanker.
One person died at the scene.
The other two occupants of the car were airlifted to Columbus Regional in Whiteville. Their current conditions are not known.
The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured.
The section of N.C. 410 where the accident occurred was shutdown for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene. It was reopened to traffic around 5:30 p.m.
