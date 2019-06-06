Couple accused of passing bad checks at Brunswick Co. credit union

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify a man and a woman accused of passing thousands of dollars in bad checks at an area credit union.
Officials say the couple passed, and attempted to pass, several checks totaling nearly $7,000 at the State Employees Credit Union in Ocean Isle Beach over the last few days.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Warner at 910-269-7058.
