Coastal Christians Kamron Greene signs with Cape Fear Community College

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Christian High School’s Kamron Greene signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Cape Fear Community College.
Greene fought back tears during his speech thanking those who helped him during his basketball journey.
“Being here today, I am just blessed,” said Greene. “Without God, I wouldn’t be here. I wouldn’t have made it the four years here. Just being here, I am truly blessed.”
Greene is the Centurions all-time leader in assists, steals and helped lead the team to 71 wins over his four seasons. He was never afraid of hard work.
“All the work I put in the past four years has paid off,” said Greene. “It feels good it’s finally paying off, and I get to play basketball at the highest level. One of the highest levels in college basketball and not many people get to say that.”
“Kam always wants to guard the best and he wants to play the best,” added Coastal head coach Craig Wheeler. “So that’s something that will benefit Cape Fear.”
Cape Fear Community College first-year head coach Mark Lane has high expectations for Greene when he gets on campus.
“He going to help shooting the ball and getting in the lane,” said Lane. “Defensively he gets after it 94 feet, so we are excited about that.”
