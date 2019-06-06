Brunswick County drone team nabs man wanted for backing car into disabled man

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office say their drone team was instrumental in finding and arresting a man wanted for assault and breaking and entering.
The sheriff’s office says someone called 911 with a tip that they saw Jacob Tyler Cortes near Highway 17 and Highway 211 around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Within minutes of deploying the drone unit, the team located Cortes and led officers and k9s on the ground to where he was hiding near Stone Chimney Road.
According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, he was wanted for assault on an individual with disability, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny and habitual breaking and or entering charges filed by Sunset Beach police. Warrants say Cortes accused of backing a Jeep into a disabled person, causing the victim to fall and scrape and bruise their legs.
Cortes is currently being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.
