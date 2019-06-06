Area college and high school baseball players selected in final day of MLB draft

By John Smist | June 5, 2019 at 9:02 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 9:02 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday was the final day of the 2019 Major League Baseball drafted and more than a half dozen area college and high school players where selected.

Trey Benton-ECU 14th round (460) Cleveland

Shelton Perkins-James Madison 16th (468) Baltimore

Zarion Sharpe-UNCW 19th round (575) St. Louis

Turner Brown-ECU 19th round (579) Colorado

Justin Crump-UNC 30th round (896) San Francisco

Kyle Smith-New Hanover High School 36th round (1082) Arizona

Cole Weiss-UNCW 37th round (1106) San Francisco

