Area college and high school baseball players selected in final day of MLB draft

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday was the final day of the 2019 Major League Baseball drafted and more than a half dozen area college and high school players where selected.
Trey Benton-ECU 14th round (460) Cleveland
Shelton Perkins-James Madison 16th (468) Baltimore
Zarion Sharpe-UNCW 19th round (575) St. Louis
Turner Brown-ECU 19th round (579) Colorado
Justin Crump-UNC 30th round (896) San Francisco
Kyle Smith-New Hanover High School 36th round (1082) Arizona
Cole Weiss-UNCW 37th round (1106) San Francisco
