Wilmington student appointed to three U. S. military academies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s quite an achievement to get appointed to one of the country’s most prestigious military academies. A Wilmington high school senior can proudly say he’s received appointment letters to three.
Westley Gaines, a senior at New Hanover High School, received appointment letters for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in West Point, N.Y., the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., and the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
Gaines has decided to go to the Naval Academy, something he’s dreamed of since he was in the fifth grade. His big brother, Alex, attended the Naval Academy.
“I saw him in uniform and it just started a tradition for me and my other brother and that’s just what I’ve wanted to do since I was ten,” Gaines said.
Receiving an appointment to any one of the country’s five service academies takes more than good grades. It requires an official nomination from a U.S. Congressman. Gaines was nominated by Congressman David Rouzer, a Republican who represents the 7th congressional district.
An outstanding academic performance is also a requirement, but that part was easy for Gaines. He earned straight As during his entire time at New Hanover and was selected the valedictorian for the Class of 2019.
Military academy appointments run in the Gaines family. In addition to his older brother Alex who graduated from the Naval Academy is 2016, his middle brother, Taylor, received an appointment to West Point in 2016.
In addition to excelling academically, Gaines starred on the New Hanover High football team and the Wildcats tennis team, earning the title of co-player of the year.
Gaines will graduate from New Hanover Saturday, June 8 and enter the Naval Academy on June 27.
