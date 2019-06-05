Wilmington man sentenced to nine years for heroin charge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to distributing heroin in the Port City.
Richardo Quamaine Tillery, 33, was sentenced to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised parole after he pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
On April 25, 2017, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) used a confidential informant to conduct a controlled purchase of 50 dosage units of heroin from Tillery.
Officials say the transaction occurred inside a wired undercover apartment, which the ATF used to investigate gang and drug activity in the Wilmington area.
ATF agents observed the purchase as it occurred through a remote live feed.
At sentencing, the court determined that “Tillery’s past conduct involved the distribution of over one kilogram of heroin.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.