Undocumented immigrant charged with child sex crimes

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An undocumented immigrant from Honduras has been charged by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office with several child sex crimes.
Edis Donaldo Maldonado-Ortez, 40, was arrested by detectives on Tuesday and charged with felony statutory rape of a child less than 15 years old, felony indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor sexual battery, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
“These charges were the result of an investigation concerning allegations brought against Maldonado by a 13-year-old female,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Maldonado, who reportedly has been living and working Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties, also has an active and outstanding administrative warrant for an immigration violation issued in 2017 by the Bureau of Immigration and Customs (ICE).
Anyone with information regarding Maldonado is asked to call Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437.
Maldonado is currently being housed in the Pender County Jail under a $300,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.