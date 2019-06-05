Troopers search for driver who struck, killed 71-year-old woman near Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - State highway patrol says a 71-year-old woman is dead after a car hit her and fled the scene Wednesday morning south of Leland.
Sgt. Patrick Sanders confirms the crash happened around 12:33 a.m. on US 17 near Lanvale Road.
Investigators believe Barbara Jean Cusatis of Wilmington stopped in the traveling lane of US 17 after her 2019 Volkswagon Beetle ran out of gas. The driver got out of the car and failed to pull the parking brake. Troopers say because the car was stopped on an incline, the Beetle rolled backwards, knocking the woman down in the road.
A vehicle traveling south on US 17 struck Cusatis as she was lying in the roadway and failed to stop.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2014-2015 Chevrolet Camaro with front end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Highway Patrol office at 910-395-3917 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Highway Patrol Communications Center after hours at 910-862-3133 with any information pertaining to the suspect vehicle or collision.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.