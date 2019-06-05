Surf City leaders vote against resolution requesting ban on golf carts on state-maintained roads

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - It looks like golf carts will be allowed on Surf City’s streets for the foreseeable future.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Surf City town council voted against a resolution that would have the town formally request that the N.C. Department of Transportation consider prohibiting low-speed vehicles on state-maintained roads.
The council made the decision after a public hearing on the matter Tuesday.
The request would have included prohibiting the use of golf carts on the Surf City Bridge, S. Topsail Drive, S. Shore Drive (Hwy. 50) and N. New River Driver (Hwy. 210 E).
The proposed resolution can be seen below:
