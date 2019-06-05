Proposal to reverse chicken ordinance doesn’t fly in Boiling Spring Lakes

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in a Brunswick County town will not be allowed to keep chickens as pets.
Boiling Spring Lakes City Council voted 3-2 against a motion to reverse the city’s chicken ordinance, which only allows chickens on residential properties five acres or larger.
The city’s planning board approved a proposal a few months ago to allow chickens in other residential areas under certain circumstances, including issuing a permit and keeping the chickens in an enclosure with a coop that has to meet certain measurements.
Some residents argue Boiling Spring Lakes is a rural area and chickens should be allowed in all residential areas.
At last month’s city council meeting, Mayor Craig Caster said he was against that proposal.
More than 700 people signed a petition in favor of the proposal and they presented it to city council last month.
