Property managers learn new ways to prepare for hurricane season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Community Associations Institute NC hosted an Emergency Preparedness Down East meeting in downtown Wilmington Wednesday.
Community managers and board member attending the event learned how to better prepare their communities for disasters and emergencies.
“It’s really important that our managers have their communities or properties associated with an emergency disaster plan and if they don’t, it’s important that they put that in place for this year," says Deanna King, Vice President of the Eastern Region for Community Association Management Services. "Several of our associations did not have a plan in place, and that was alarming for us.“
This workshop taught community leaders new ways to prepare and also new ways to think about storms.
“If we can get any strategy that someone else has used or anything new,” says Lee Burton, Emergency Management Director for Winding River. “We’ve talked to new vendors and talking with insurance companies, with the disaster recovery team to see if there’s something else that we can put in place for this year.”
Wednesday’s discussion touched on hurricane preparedness before, during and post storm.
“We want people to know and understand in the case of an evacuation, where to go, what to go, how to go and when to go,” says Rick Banchansky, the Board President for Winding River Plantation. “Communication is key to get information before, during and after a storm.”
