One man arrested after confrontation in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - An 18 year old was arrested during a group confrontation at a Scotchman Convenience Store in Burgaw Tuesday evening.
Jakell Markese Newton, 18, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor inciting a riot and misdemeanor indecent exposure.
He was brought to the Pender County Magistrate, where he received a $5,000 bond.
According to Chief Jim Hock, the Burgaw Police Department responded to a call of a person with a firearm threatening to shoot another individual shortly after 8 p.m. at the Scotchman Store on West Wilmington Street.
Upon arrival, police found the suspect in the parking lot of the store. Hock says the suspect was not cooperative with responding officers.
According to police, a large crowd gathered at the Scotchman Store during the incident. A second group arrived at the store, prompting a confrontation between the crowds.
Hock says extra law enforcement officers were requested from surrounding agencies to help with the feuding groups. The groups have since been dispersed and there is a continued, elevated presence of law enforcement in town.
The incident is still under investigation.
Markese’s first court appearance is set for July 30.
