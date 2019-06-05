NHC School Board apologizes to bus drivers for late notice about pay

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bus drivers in New Hanover County will not be receiving pay the week of June 10.
They were paid for the 17 days school was out during Hurricane Florence, which means they were essentially prepaid for the five days tacked on to the end of the school year.
Drivers were told a few months ago but some say it was late notice. Eddie Anderson, assistant superintendent for operations with New Hanover County Schools, says he apologizes for the confusion.
“I think there was a lot of miscommunication, misunderstanding, misinformation out there," Anderson said Tuesday night at the NHC School Board meeting. “Some people thinking that they were not getting paid for those five days and I think we answered a lot of questions and assured people they were.”
Anderson said if a bus driver doesn’t show up, eventually their pay would be docked but beyond that is a personnel matter.
The school system has a plan in place for a shortage of bus drivers. They will double up routes to get students and use all transportation department staff to pick up students.
However, the district has no plan for if no drivers show up.
