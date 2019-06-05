More than 20 sea turtles to head home

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a big day for more than 20 sea turtles in Pender County as they return to their home in the ocean.
The turtles have spend time at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, getting a second chance at life.
“We can’t predict the future. Once they’re back out in the ocean, they may not make it past the first wave, but we did out part; we gave these turtles a second chance," said Jean Beasley, the center’s director, in a previous report.
The turtles were being treated for sickness or injury and have been given a clean bill of health - ready to take on the call of the wild.
WECT’s Bill Murray is in Surf City for the release and will show you the celebration tonight during the evening newscasts.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.