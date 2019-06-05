Lockwood Folly County Club residents ready to show off course

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Lockwood Folly Country Club is hosting the Women’s Southern Golf Association Amateur and Mid-Amateur Championship through June 7.
Residents are showing off their course for the 44 players in the tournament. Getting everything ready has taken more than two years of hard work.
“This is big for us,” said Lockwood Folly resident Mike Collins. “We built a new clubhouse and new greens in 2017 so people are flocking to this course. It’s going to get our name passed around to the entire area.”
The tournament is bringing extra foot traffic to the course. Bill and Diane Jonas live close the course and wanted to check it out.
“I love having the tournament close,” said Diane Jonas. “We live right across the street and have this beautiful scenery and young women looking forward to their future. It’s great.”
“The skill level is amazing,” added Bill Jonas. “The pace of play is really good. We have seen some great shots.”
The players are also giving the course rave reviews.
“The course is in good shape,” said Anna Morgan of Spartanburg, SC. “The greens are tough, just trying to judge the speeds, but it’s been fun so far.”
