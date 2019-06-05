Hours before ‘disturbance,’ armed suspects rob Burgaw convenience store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 15 hours before officers broke up a confrontation between two groups at a Scotchman in Burgaw, two suspects armed with a firearm robbed the business Tuesday morning.
According to Chief Jim Hock with the Burgaw Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store located at 400 W. Wilmington St. shortly after 5 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.
As they responded, officers spotted a suspect vehicle leaving the area.
Officers arrested Dontee Deshawn Forte at his residence as he parked his vehicle.
A second suspect, Shaun Cedric Robinson Jr., was located nearby a short time later and taken into custody.
Robinson, 20, of Wilmington, was charged with:
- Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Felony)
- Larceny of a Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon (Misdemeanor)
- Resisting a Public Officer (Misdemeanor-3 counts)
Forte, 19, of Burgaw, was charged with:
- Aid and Abet Armed Robbery (Felony)
- Larceny of a Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of Schedule IV (Misdemeanor)
