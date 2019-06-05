Hours before ‘disturbance,’ armed suspects rob Burgaw convenience store

Hours before ‘disturbance,’ armed suspects rob Burgaw convenience store
By Jim Gentry | June 5, 2019 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated June 5 at 12:35 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 15 hours before officers broke up a confrontation between two groups at a Scotchman in Burgaw, two suspects armed with a firearm robbed the business Tuesday morning.

According to Chief Jim Hock with the Burgaw Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store located at 400 W. Wilmington St. shortly after 5 a.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

As they responded, officers spotted a suspect vehicle leaving the area.

Officers arrested Dontee Deshawn Forte at his residence as he parked his vehicle.

A second suspect, Shaun Cedric Robinson Jr., was located nearby a short time later and taken into custody.

Robinson, 20, of Wilmington, was charged with:

  • Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Felony)
  • Larceny of a Firearm (Felony)
  • Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon (Misdemeanor)
  • Resisting a Public Officer (Misdemeanor-3 counts)

Forte, 19, of Burgaw, was charged with:

  • Aid and Abet Armed Robbery (Felony)
  • Larceny of a Firearm (Felony)
  • Possession of Schedule IV (Misdemeanor)

On Tuesday night, law enforcement responded to the same business for confrontation between two groups of people.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.