High bacteria level prompts swim advisory for Oak Island beach access

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Department of Environmental Quality announced a swim advisory is in effect for Oak Island on Wednesday.
The warning was put out after water samples from the Middleton public access off East Beach Drive came back with high levels of bacteria. The samples collected Tuesday at that site exceeded the state limit is 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters.
Though the advisory doesn’t close the beach, swimmers are recommended to avoid the water within 200 feet of the sign.
The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program regularly tests water quality at area beaches on a weekly basis from April to October.
Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, is found in the intestines of animals and while it wont make you sick, studies show the bacteria may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming in waters with elevated bacteria levels may have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.
You can follow this link to check out the state’s interactive map, and see the water quality readings for your area.
