Gamble pays off for UNCW’s Greg Jones

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s Greg Jones took a huge gamble as a senior at Cary High School in 2017.
Jones was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 17th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.
Instead of signing Jones played two seasons for the Seahawks and on Monday was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays 22nd overall in the 2019 MLB draft.
“It’s great to see all my hard work pay off,” said Jones. “It all worked out for me.”
Monday Jones watched the draft with his family at home in Cary, NC. “I was excited at the same time I had a lot of emotions going around,” said Jones. “But it was fun to watch with the family here with me. It was great support around me.”
The Tampa Bay Rays organization believe Jones is a top talent. “
He’s a top of the scale runner,” said Rays Director of Scouting Rob Metzler. “Greg Jones is a great athlete he’s a middle of the diamond player he’s a guy that can help on both sides offensively and defensively really excited to have him.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.